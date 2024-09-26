Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paysign were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Paysign in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paysign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 29,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $134,792.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,541.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,207 shares of company stock valued at $935,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

