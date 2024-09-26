PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Short Interest Update

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBCO Financial Price Performance

Shares of PBCO Financial stock remained flat at $13.81 during midday trading on Thursday. PBCO Financial has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.32.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

