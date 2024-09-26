PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $1,237,200.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,407,398 shares in the company, valued at $723,990,820.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

PBF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 2,803,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

