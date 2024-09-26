PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 2,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

