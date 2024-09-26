Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Up to $10.51

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $11.77. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 104,794 shares.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock valued at $701,889 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

