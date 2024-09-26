Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,394 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Pegasystems worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,968,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $66,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $66,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

