Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.32

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $17.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 19,612 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.