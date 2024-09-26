PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Trimmed by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.