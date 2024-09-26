Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 130015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,244 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

