Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,688 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Performance Food Group worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,843,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

