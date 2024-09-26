Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Performance

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

