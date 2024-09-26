Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.43. Permian Resources shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 351,999 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Permian Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

