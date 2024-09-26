Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.74

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 377254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $646.09 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $5,701,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

