Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 81.7% in September

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.71. Persimmon has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $45.52.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.4829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

