Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Update

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 438,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Stock Performance

PVSP stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,548. Pervasip has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Pervasip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.