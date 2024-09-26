Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.37), with a volume of 1494999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.10 ($0.35).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.21 million, a PE ratio of -73.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Petra Diamonds

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 80,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £24,263.70 ($32,490.22). Company insiders own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

