Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Down 12.6%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 571,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

