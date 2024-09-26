PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 73.56.

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

