Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
PAHGF remained flat at $3.78 on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
