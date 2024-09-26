Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.82.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,775 shares of company stock valued at $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares valued at $3,893,311. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
