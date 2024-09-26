Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Update

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock remained flat at $165.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of $146.33 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
