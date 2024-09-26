Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Short Interest Update

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock remained flat at $165.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of $146.33 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.37.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers isolation valves, pressure control valves; leak detection with tracer gases, air, and leak detection solutions; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and diaphragm pumps.

