PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 134,978 shares traded.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Stolper Co raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

