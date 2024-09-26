Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 25.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.65 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.98 ($0.16). 3,915,901 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 961,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Phoenix Copper Trading Down 29.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £20.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.58.

About Phoenix Copper

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.