Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $525.12

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 525.12 ($7.03) and traded as high as GBX 559.71 ($7.49). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 555.50 ($7.44), with a volume of 1,992,620 shares trading hands.

PHNX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 505 ($6.76) to GBX 510 ($6.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 604.50 ($8.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 550.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 525.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 26.65 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

