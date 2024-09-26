PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.35. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.2399464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 60,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$49,147.00. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 60,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48. Company insiders own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

