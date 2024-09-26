Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,393,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 836,867 shares.The stock last traded at $43.37 and had previously closed at $42.63.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $7,856,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

