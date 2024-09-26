PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Shares Down 1.1%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.43. 192,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 173,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

