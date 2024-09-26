PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 17,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

