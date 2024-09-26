Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 2.1%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 351 ($4.70). 156,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 385,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.50 ($4.80).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.77. The company has a market cap of £303.58 million, a PE ratio of 566.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

