Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 1,034,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Ping An Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

