Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.34

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 961082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.42 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

