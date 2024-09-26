Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

