Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,915.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,579,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,794.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

