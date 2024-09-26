Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Trading Down 4.1%

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.38. 475,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,779,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

