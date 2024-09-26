Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $3.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PL

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.