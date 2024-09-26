Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie downgraded Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

PLTK opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

