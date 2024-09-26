Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $147.97 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.15.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

