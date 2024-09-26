Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 2,237 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,012.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $46,607,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,153,000 after acquiring an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $328.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.69 and its 200 day moving average is $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

