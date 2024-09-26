Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 3,072 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

ExlService Stock Up 0.4 %

EXLS opened at $37.13 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

