Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 208,556 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 61.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.79, for a total value of $872,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,135,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,048,394.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,557,746 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.36. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.