Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,377,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,841 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $58,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AZEK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 88,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AZEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

