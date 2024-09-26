Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,345,420 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 308.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Amer Sports worth $39,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Amer Sports Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AS opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AS

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.