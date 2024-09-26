Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 300,667 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $64,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Lear Trading Down 2.6 %

LEA stock opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.