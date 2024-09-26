Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 78,887 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,887 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $45,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $152.03 and a 52-week high of $293.31.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.92.

CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

