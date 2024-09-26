Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $48.68 Million Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Qiagen worth $48,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

