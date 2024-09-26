Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $60.07 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,775 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.97% of Chart Industries worth $60,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

