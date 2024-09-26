Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $42.09 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,481,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,085,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of WEN opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s
Insider Transactions at Wendy’s
In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.