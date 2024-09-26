Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $42.09 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,481,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,085,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEN opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.