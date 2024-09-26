Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $50.26 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,326,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after buying an additional 1,492,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after acquiring an additional 653,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

TC Energy stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $47.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

