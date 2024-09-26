Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,668,578 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,668,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,639,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 87.1% during the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,642,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 764,575 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,558,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,614,000.

IBIT stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

