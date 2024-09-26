Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 186,380 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 186,380 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $39,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.38.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

